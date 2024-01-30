Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.37. The stock had a trading volume of 853,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $422.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $445.00.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

