Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,688 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LNG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $166.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.52. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

