Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $19.35 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 72.4% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.5 %

TSLA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.98. 67,854,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,750,773. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.69 and a 200 day moving average of $241.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $610.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.