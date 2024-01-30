Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $14.35 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 41.5% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 96,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,111,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,842,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.28 and a 200 day moving average of $323.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $406.36.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

