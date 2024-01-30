Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,519 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WM traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.80. 458,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $186.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

