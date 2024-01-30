Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 805 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,215.01. 541,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,074.71 and its 200 day moving average is $944.33. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,284.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

