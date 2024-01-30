Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 2,974 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

LMT traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $429.66. 370,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.31.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

