Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 22,009 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,815 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 793,076 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $76,809,000 after buying an additional 314,819 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 12,386 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 73,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

