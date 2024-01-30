Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,673 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,327,000 after acquiring an additional 502,868 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $8.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.86. 2,955,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,750. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $245.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.86.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

