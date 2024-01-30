Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $40.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.43.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.41. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

