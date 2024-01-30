Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Shares Gap Down to $68.52

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.52, but opened at $65.03. Valaris shares last traded at $64.43, with a volume of 736,257 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Get Valaris alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VAL

Valaris Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,977 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 31.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,812,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,889,000 after buying an additional 919,123 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Valaris by 8.7% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,402,000 after purchasing an additional 199,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 64.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in Valaris by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,056,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.