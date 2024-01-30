Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,906.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,383 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UHS opened at $156.85 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average of $137.67. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

