Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $76,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

