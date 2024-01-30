Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $76,564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Price Performance
Unilever stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
