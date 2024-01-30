UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock Position Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.28% of UDR worth $32,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

UDR Stock Up 0.2 %

UDR stock opened at $36.75 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

