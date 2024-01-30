UBS Group Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $315.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $290.55.

NYSE:V opened at $273.71 on Friday. Visa has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $275.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.58 and a 200 day moving average of $247.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $30,139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after buying an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

