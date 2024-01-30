UBS Group Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $137.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $142.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.16.

NYSE:ALB traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.58. 1,098,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,320. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average of $158.34. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

