UBS Group Increases W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $93.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WRB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 233,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

