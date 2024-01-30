UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,502 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,136,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 64,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 383,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBS. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

NYSE UBS opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

