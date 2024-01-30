Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $48.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 46,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 5,292.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

