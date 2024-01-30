TrueWealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $177.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.69. The company has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

