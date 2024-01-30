TrueWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

