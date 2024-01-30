TrueWealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 684.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,071,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 935,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,699,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,727,000 after acquiring an additional 775,225 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $79.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

