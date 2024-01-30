TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $80.19 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

