TrueWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $994,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 78,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.60. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $80.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBIN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

