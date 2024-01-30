TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.0490 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $53.74 million and $2.05 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,095,970,655 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,095,970,655.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.04811735 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $1,906,021.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

