Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRNS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Transcat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Transcat Price Performance

TRNS opened at $101.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $900.40 million, a P/E ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.65. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $97.25.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. Transcat had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transcat

In other Transcat news, Director Craig D. Cairns purchased 1,140 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $80,007.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Jenkins sold 1,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Transcat by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Transcat by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

