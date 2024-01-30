TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Lowered to C$13.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.98% from the company’s previous close.

TA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.10.

TA stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.85. 310,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,174. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$9.77 and a 12-month high of C$13.97.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.5602716 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. In other news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total value of C$834,348.20. Insiders have sold a total of 156,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,367 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

