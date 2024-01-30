TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

BLD opened at $375.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $347.83 and its 200-day moving average is $295.08. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $383.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TopBuild will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total transaction of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,240 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,298,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,465,000 after buying an additional 138,058 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

