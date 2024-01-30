Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,820,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 29,540,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,639.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,089 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOST. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.74.

TOST opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

