Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Titan International by 5,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Titan International by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,431. The company has a market cap of $942.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.17. Titan International has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Titan International had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Titan International

(Get Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.