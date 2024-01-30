Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Up 2.8%

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 21,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 136,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

TIPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.27 million, a P/E ratio of 102.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $416.51 million for the quarter.

In other Tiptree news, General Counsel Neil Charles Rifkind sold 18,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $355,315.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $325,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tiptree by 13.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 197,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tiptree during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 25.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Tiptree by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 327,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tiptree during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

