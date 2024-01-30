Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$16.50.

LCFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Pi Financial cut their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCFS

Tidewater Renewables Stock Down 5.2 %

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

LCFS opened at C$7.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$255.27 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. Tidewater Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$6.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.66.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.