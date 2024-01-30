Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $73.41

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.41, but opened at $70.25. Tidewater shares last traded at $67.22, with a volume of 226,490 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tidewater

Tidewater Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Tidewater by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Tidewater by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.