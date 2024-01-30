THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for about $4.71 or 0.00010834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $925.60 million and approximately $216.42 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 482,365,464 coins and its circulating supply is 196,668,162 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

