Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $564.06. 906,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,588. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $597.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.24. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

