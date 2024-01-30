TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 133.83%. The firm had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

