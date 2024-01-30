The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

