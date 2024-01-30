The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2024

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WUGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WU. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Western Union

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 134.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 92.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 343.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

About Western Union

(Get Free Report

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.