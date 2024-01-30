The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WU. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th.
Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.
