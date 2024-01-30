The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,088 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 400.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,602 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 27,995 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 55,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,052,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,161. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

