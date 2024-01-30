The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,475. The Taiwan Fund has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

Institutional Trading of The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 268.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Taiwan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Taiwan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.