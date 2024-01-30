The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Taiwan Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TWN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,475. The Taiwan Fund has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94.
The Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.
Institutional Trading of The Taiwan Fund
The Taiwan Fund Company Profile
The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
