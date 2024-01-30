The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.28. The company had a trading volume of 874,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,683. The company has a market capitalization of $356.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $362.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

