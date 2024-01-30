The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $326.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $274.00.

ASR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Shares of ASR opened at $294.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $314.48.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $5.7115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

