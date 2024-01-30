The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $8.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

SOFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,261,789 shares in the company, valued at $47,201,628.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 250,854 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

