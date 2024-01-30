The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

DXYN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%. The business had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.