The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
DXYN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%. The business had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Dixie Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.