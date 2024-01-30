The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $401.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

COO opened at $378.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $303.74 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Shares of Cooper Companies are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 20th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $927.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total transaction of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $771,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.55, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $908,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.03, for a total value of $50,404.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,820 shares of company stock worth $29,115,939. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 28.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.