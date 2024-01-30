The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 519,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 60,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,752 shares of company stock worth $13,696,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of KO stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $258.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.