The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of KO stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $59.61. 1,401,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,498,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
