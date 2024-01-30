The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.87.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.