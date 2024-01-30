The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 28.000- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 28.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 24.750- EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CI traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.81. 163,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,612. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.86 and a 200 day moving average of $291.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $963,542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after buying an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $44,063,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 948,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,248,000 after purchasing an additional 162,521 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

