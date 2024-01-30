The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,807 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 135.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

BNS stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

